Home Cities Delhi

More choice in questions for class 10, 12 Board examinations

Sanyam Bharadwaj, CBSE Controller of Examinations said this is a bid to encourage competence. 

Published: 14th February 2019 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Lakhs of Class 10 and 12 students, who are set to write Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board examinations in the coming weeks, have a good reason to breathe easy.The exams begin on February 15 for minor subjects and the core subjects start from March 2. Nearly 33 per cent questions in every paper coming up will have a choice. Effectively, it means that if a paper has 10 questions that students are required to answer, there will be 13 questions in the paper, allowing students to choose the ones they are comfortable answering.

“Earlier, this choice used to be in only about 10 per cent questions on an average but the move this year is to make the examination more student-friendly and lessen stress levels,” said CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathy. “This option will be there in less-opted, as well as major papers for both secondary and senior secondary levels.” About 18 lakh students are set to appear in for the Class 10 board exam while 13 lakh students have registered for the class 12 exams. 

In another departure from convention, students who write creative answers, instead of patterned answers learnt from textbooks, using their imagination and relevant information are also likely to score better during the evaluation of the answer sheet.

Sanyam Bharadwaj, CBSE Controller of Examinations said this is a bid to encourage competence. 
“Nearly 1 lakh of our evaluators are being sensitised and trained about this so that students who think differently are at no disadvantage at all and are rewarded...” he added.

Tightened measures
In the wake of last year’s question paper leak that marred last year’s examinations and raised questions of the board’s credibility, several enhanced security measures-such as geo-tagging questions papers shipments have been adopted this year. The board had even planned to use digital papers

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Board examinations Central Board of Secondary Education

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp