Now, Delhi has its own entrepreneurship curriculum

The Delhi government launched an entrepreneurship curriculum on Wednesday for the students of Classes 9 to 12 in state-run schools.

Published: 14th February 2019 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia with MDH owner Dharampal Gulati (centre) during the launch of the entrepreneurship curriculum on Wednesday | Naveen kumar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government launched an entrepreneurship curriculum on Wednesday for the students of Classes 9 to 12 in state-run schools.The Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum Framework was developed by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

According to the government, the curriculum will inspire students through various entrepreneurial stories, case studies and many mindfulness activities and approaches.Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that the  government would give entrepreneurial seed money worth `1,000 each to the students of 11th and 12th standards and `5,000 each to college students.

“A sum  of `40-50 crore will be allocated from the next financial year onwards,” he said.
Earlier this month, the city government had issued a statement, saying the entrepreneurship curriculum would have no exams, books or evaluation.

It focuses on imparting the personality and character traits of successful entrepreneurs other than the business aspects of entrepreneurship.“By launching the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum Framework, the Delhi government set an example for the entire world,” Sisodia said. “This curriculum will solve the employment issues in the country and enable the schools in Delhi to become the best among the world.” With Agency inputs

