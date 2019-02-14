Home Cities Delhi

Over 1,600 swine flu cases; 7 confirmed deaths

Delhi has reported 1,669 cases of swine flu till February 10, the second highest in the country after Rajasthan.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi has reported 1,669 cases of swine flu till February 10, the second highest in the country after Rajasthan. According to data released by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, seven confirmed deaths due to H1N1 virus were also reported in the national capital in this period. Rajasthan has reported 2,941 cases with 107 deaths, while data from Gujarat mention 1,431 cases and 55 deaths.

The number of positive cases was 1,011 till February 3 in Delhi, indicating that at least 658 fresh cases were recorded in a period of just one week.  While at least 13 deaths were reported at Delhi hospitals this year, the government data, which earlier did not report any fatality, has now mentioned seven deaths. 

The Delhi government had earlier said that all state-run hospitals are equipped with necessary logistics required for the management of the influenza and “all hospitals were directed to make local purchase of logistics required to ensure continuous supply of medicine, vaccine, and kits.”

The Directorate General of Health Services has issued a health advisory, which states that the seasonal influenza (H1N1) is a self-limiting air-borne viral, and the disease spreads from person to person through coughing and sneezing, indirect contact by touching a contaminated object or surface, and close contact including handshakes, hugging and kissing.

Due to the large number of H1N1 infections in the city, the Delhi government issued a health advisory, prescribing the dos and don’ts. It advised the people to avoid crowded places and to stay more than an arm’s length away from persons sick with the flu. 

Symptoms similar to those of common flu 
The symptoms are fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, difficulty in breathing. Other symptoms may include body ache, headache, fatigue, chills, diarrhea and vomiting, and blood-stained sputum. 

