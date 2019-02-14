Rajasthan gives Gujjars 5% quota

RA J ES H A S N A N I By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ashok Gehlot led Rajasthan government on Wednesday disarmed the BJP politically in the lead up to the Lok Sabha polls by passing a bill in the Assembly enhancing quota from 1% to 5% for Gujjars and four other communities in jobs and educational institutions, besides ratifying Centrally passed 10% reservations for economically weaker sections (EWS) .

The Rajasthan Backward Classes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutes in the State and of Appointments and Posts in Services under the State) Amendment Bill, 2019, however, exceeded the maximum of 50% limit to quota by 4%, thus risking its legal invalidation.

The Rajasthan High Court had shot down similar government proposals exceeding the limit, twice in the past. Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla who has been on warpath the last week said he would study the implications of the bill before deciding to end the movemen. The Gujjar Sangharsh Samiti (GASS) spokesperson Shailendra Singh said, “Passing of bill does not mean that we have already got 5% reservation. We would await a notification.”