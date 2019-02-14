Home Cities Delhi

Sharman Joshi’s upcoming film is Fauji Calling

Sharman  Joshi’s upcoming film, Fauji Calling, pays tribute to the families of martyred soldiers. 

Published: 14th February 2019 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

The cast and the crew of the film Fauji Calling

By Express News Service

The military drama film is directed by Aaryaan Saxena, whose short film Mukti was screened at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.Talking about the film Sharman said, “Fauji Calling is a film about which I am really excited.

It’s a celebration or the acknowledgement of what the soldier does for our country, his contribution towards making the country safe and secure. IT also talks about what a soldier expects from thje society for himself and his family. This is the script that I am really looking forward to work on and I am glad that we are now very close to start working on it.”

Talking about his feature film debut, Saxena said, “Till now in our films, people have seen war but my film Fauji Calling will showcase about the family who lost the soldier — the kind of challenges a soldier’s family faces. All battles a soclider’s family fights is what my film is all about. It will show how the family moves on in life despite being emotional and broken.”

Actor Ranjha Vikram Singh, who stars alongside Sharman Joshi in the film , added, “I chose to do Fauji Calling because during my school days, whenever anyone used to ask that what I want to become in life, I used to say I want to join Indian Army and be a soldier.

I grew up watching Sylvester Stallon movies. When Aaryaan narrated me his fantastic script, I felt emotional. Indian Army, according to me, is the best Army in the worl. We have the best foot soldiers in the world. They are strong and very daring. God is kind that I got this kind of role in my career.”Besides Sharman Joshi and Ranjha Vikram Singh, Fauji Calling also stars Bidita Bag, Mugdha Godse, and Zarina Wahab. The film is been produced by Ovez Productions, Causeway Media Network and Running Horses Studios. 

