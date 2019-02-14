Sharmistha Mukherjee resigns as Communication head of Delhi Congress

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee resigned from the post of the party’s incharge communication after she was not named in any of the six committees announced by the new Congress unit led by Sheila Dikshit on Thursday. Sharmistha, however, remains president of the Mahila Congress in Delhi.

Though calls to Sharmistha went unanswered, party insiders said she submitted her resignation letter to Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit. The resignation comes on a day when the Delhi Congress constituted six different committees to take on the fight against the BJP and the AAP in Delhi.

Led by Diskhit, many former Delhi ministers, MLAs, councillors have found the place in Pradesh election, manifesto, publicity, coordination, campaign, and media coordination committees. Also, a new election management team was announced after approval from Congress president Rahul Gandhi.