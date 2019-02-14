Home Cities Delhi

Sharmistha Mukherjee resigns as Communication head of Delhi Congress

Though calls to Sharmistha went unanswered, party insiders said she submitted her resignation letter to Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit.

Published: 14th February 2019 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee resigned from the post of the party’s incharge communication after she was not named in any of the six committees announced by the new Congress unit led by Sheila Dikshit on Thursday. Sharmistha, however, remains president of the Mahila Congress in Delhi.  

Though calls to Sharmistha went unanswered, party insiders said she submitted her resignation letter to Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit.  The resignation comes on a day when the Delhi Congress constituted six different committees to take on the fight against the BJP and the AAP in Delhi.

Led by Diskhit, many former Delhi ministers, MLAs, councillors have found the place in Pradesh election, manifesto, publicity, coordination, campaign, and media coordination committees. Also, a new election management team was announced after approval from Congress president Rahul Gandhi. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sharmistha Mukherjee Delhi Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp