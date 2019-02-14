Home Cities Delhi

Shortage of docs: ESIC hospitals in city hit hardest

The Corporation runs hospitals at Basaidarapur, Jhilmil, Okhla and Rohini in Delhi. 

Published: 14th February 2019 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as people from across the country arrive in the national capital for medical treatment, hospitals under the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) in Delhi have the highest number of vacancies for doctors and specialists.According to data from the Ministry of Labour and Employment, under which the ESIC operates, hospitals in Delhi have 152 vacancies for doctors and 16 vacancies for specialists.

The Corporation runs hospitals at Basaidarapur, Jhilmil, Okhla and Rohini in Delhi. Another hospital is in Noida. Overall, the ESIC runs 151 hospitals and 1,526 across India which earlier catered to the healthcare needs of industrial workers who are subscribers of the corporation.  

Such a large number of vacancies is not feasible given that the ESIC now allows even the public to avail medical services at its hospitals. The decision to allow memers of the public to avail of medical services was taken during the ESIC’s 176th meeting last December under the chairmanship of Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar. There were also plans to open one dispensary in every district of the country.

Uttar Pradesh is second in the list with vacancies for 128 doctors and eight specialists. In terms of department-wise vacancies in Delhi, there is a vacancy of two cardiologists and three each for gastroenterology and endocrinology.

The oncology and neurology departments require one specialist each.A ministry official contended that the shortage was due to most doctors and specialists setting up private practice. “This is not only a problem in Delhi but all across the country. We have advertised for the required vacancies and hopefully they will be filled soon. We do not want the people to suffer,” the official said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp