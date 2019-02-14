Shortage of docs: ESIC hospitals in city hit hardest

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as people from across the country arrive in the national capital for medical treatment, hospitals under the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) in Delhi have the highest number of vacancies for doctors and specialists.According to data from the Ministry of Labour and Employment, under which the ESIC operates, hospitals in Delhi have 152 vacancies for doctors and 16 vacancies for specialists.

The Corporation runs hospitals at Basaidarapur, Jhilmil, Okhla and Rohini in Delhi. Another hospital is in Noida. Overall, the ESIC runs 151 hospitals and 1,526 across India which earlier catered to the healthcare needs of industrial workers who are subscribers of the corporation.

Such a large number of vacancies is not feasible given that the ESIC now allows even the public to avail medical services at its hospitals. The decision to allow memers of the public to avail of medical services was taken during the ESIC’s 176th meeting last December under the chairmanship of Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar. There were also plans to open one dispensary in every district of the country.

Uttar Pradesh is second in the list with vacancies for 128 doctors and eight specialists. In terms of department-wise vacancies in Delhi, there is a vacancy of two cardiologists and three each for gastroenterology and endocrinology.

The oncology and neurology departments require one specialist each.A ministry official contended that the shortage was due to most doctors and specialists setting up private practice. “This is not only a problem in Delhi but all across the country. We have advertised for the required vacancies and hopefully they will be filled soon. We do not want the people to suffer,” the official said.