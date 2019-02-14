Home Cities Delhi

Three held in Delhi for smuggling weapons to criminals in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar

Four sophisticated semi-automatic pistols, seven country-made pistols, four magazines and 52 cartridges have been seized, police said.

Published: 14th February 2019 10:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 10:24 PM   |  A+A-

handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Three men have been arrested near Laxmi Nagar here for allegedly supply pistols to criminals in the northern states of the country, police said Thursday.

Aslam (36), Sukhvinder Singh (30) and Rupesh Sharma (34), reportedly members of an Uttar Pradesh-based gang and supplied weapons in parts of UP, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, they said.

The arrests was made on Wednesday.

Aslam was spotted in Laxmi Nagar area with a bag and after sometime, when two men arrived and received pistols from him they were nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East)Jasmeet Singh said.

During interrogation, Aslam, who had been in jail a number of times, told police that he came in contact with weapon manufacturers in Munger in Bihar and Meerut in UP, and started supplying weapons to criminals, the police officer said.

Four sophisticated semi-automatic pistols, seven country-made pistols, four magazines and 52 cartridges have been seized, police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar Madhya Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Delhi weapons smuggling Delhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp