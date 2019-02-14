Home Cities Delhi

Timeline of events in Delhi versus Centre case

SC delivers split verdict on six issues pertaining to a long-running feud between the central and the national capital governments, refers matter to a larger bench.

Published: 14th February 2019 11:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 11:58 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Following is the chronology of events in the case related to the power tussle between the Centre and Delhi government in which a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court Thursday delivered a split verdict over control of services and referred the matter to a larger bench.

Jul 4, 2018: Five-judge SC bench unanimously held that Delhi cannot be accorded the status of a state but also said that Lieutenant Governor has to act on aid and advice of the elected government.

Jul 10: SC agrees to hear next week appeals of Delhi government relating to scope of its various powers in view of the Constitution bench that held that LG has no independent power to take decisions.

Jul 18: AAP government tells SC that its functioning is "completely paralysed" and it cannot order transfer or posting of officers despite the recent Constitution bench verdict on the national capital's administration.

ALSO READ: Three powers go to Delhi, two to Centre, one to be decided by larger SC bench

Oct 4: Delhi government tells the apex court to hear petitions relating to governance of the national capital be heard soon.

Oct 10: Centre tells SC that LG has power to regulate services in Delhi.

Oct 24: Centre tells SC that Centre was well within its rights under the Constitution to distinguish between the investigating powers of Delhi Police and the CBI.

Nov 1: SC reserves verdict on the challenges to notifications related to control over services, setting up of Commission of Inquiry and power of Anti-corruption Bureau in the ongoing tussle between Delhi and Centre.

Feb 14: SC delivers split verdict on six issues pertaining to a long-running feud between the central and the national capital governments, refers matter to a larger bench.

