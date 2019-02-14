Home Cities Delhi

Tinder box: Students in Karol Bagh fear for lives

No safety measures seem to have been taken anywhere.

A vehicle drives past Hotel Arpit Palace which caught fire on Tuesday morning in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Many students living in Karol Bagh expressed fear regarding the congested area, “has no way to escape” if there is such fire in their buildings. “This part of the city is densely populated, owing to the large number of PGs, and hostels in close proximity with coaching centres.

No safety measures seem to have been taken anywhere. All the buildings are full with students. If a similar tragedy happens, I don’t see an easy escape due to narrow staircases,” said Shubham Sharma, 24, who has been staying in Karol Bagh for last two years. 

Sunaina Yadav, 22, from Alwar compared her city with Delhi. “Hostels are built beyond capacity. Students are staying in small rooms, which were constructed to accommodate more people.” 
Srikant Domale from Maharashtra’s Nagpur said: “There are many hotels and eateries in proximity to the student hostels. If a fire breaks out, students could also be affected.” 

