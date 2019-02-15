Aam Aadmi Party almost gives up on alliance with Congress

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party seems to have given up hope of any possible alliance with the Congress, which is giving all signs of contesting alone on all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has been stressing that the BJP, which won all the seven seats in 2014, will benefit from a divided opposition in the upcoming general elections. “We are concerned about the nation. The BJP is destroying institution after institution. So it is very important to stop the BJP from coming to power again. If opposition puts two or more candidates, then the BJP will benefit from this. Hence, we are eager to have an alliance, but they (Congress) have said nearly no,” Kejriwal said at a press conference.

As per sources, Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit is opposed against any alliance with Kejriwal, who decimated the 15-year rule of the party in the 2014 Assembly elections. The Congress had drawn a blank, and Dikshit had even lost her own seat to Kejriwal.

According to sources in the Congress, the last straw was the AAP pushing for a proposal to take back the Bharat Ratna from late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. Dikshit has termed this episode as something “not easy to forget” on many occasions.