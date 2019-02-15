Add a new kind of luminosity to your space with this fixture

By Express News Service

Known for combining creative designs with dexterity to fill your home with the dynamic beauty of glass and crystal, San Souci, the Czech lighting giant, has launched a new pendant light called Space Balls.

The chic pendant light is a bunch of gleaming glass shells of various sizes that come together in a contemporary statement. The main components of the light fixture, are cut off on one side giving them a whole new dimension to the light fixture, as well as the space it occupies.

The hand-blown crystal-clear components have a silver and brass nanocoating finish that lends a sophisticated look to the fixture.

Availability: http://ss-gd.com