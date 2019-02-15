Are marriages in India Really overrated?

By Express News Service

Marriage is a social institution, and of course, uniformity is essential to build and maintain it. Weddings are the most celebrated occasions all over the world, irrespective of nation, culture, and boundaries. Indians are an excited lot and treat weddings and marriages as the most promising part of their lives. We recently got a chance to meet Gorav Aggarwal, founder and president of a growing online matrimonial startup LoveVivah.com. Following are the excerpts from the conversation with him:

What’s your opinion on marriage as an institution? Is it a must?

This is a very personal choice and I feel that an individual should be given freedom to choose if he or she wants to get married or not. Though I personally believe that marriage makes a person complete and gives a new meaning to life.

In the Indian context, most Indian parents expect the daughter to get married soon after she completes her education mandatorily. Though with time, the Indian bride’s age for marriage has increased, yet for a woman to not have got into matrimony by the time she is 30 raises eyebrows, questions and unsolicited advice till date. For boys, again, there is immense social and family pressure to get married, the moment he is well established and able to sustain a family financially. I believe that one should get married only when one is ready to enter into a life-long relationship.

How are marriages perceived in India?

Marriages in India are somewhat overrated because our society fails to reckon that marriage doesn’t necessarily make one happy. It is all about getting the right match; a compatible life-partner who understands you and trusts you in all ups and downs of life. Whereas the reality is that in the entire pomp and show of the marriage and related events, the real essence of marriage gets lost somewhere. In a typical Indian wedding, both sides of the allegiance spend lakhs of rupees; sometimes the amount up to quite a few crores on every wedding. The grounds to a successful marriage cannot be all this pomp and show, one need to understand the nitty-gritties of a relationship as sacred as marriage.

Why and how did you come up with the idea of establishing matrimonial site and the name of your firm?

I always wanted to do something for society. The very thought of being able to help people in finding the right life partner used to excite me. I realized there were many people who wanted support in this matter but were hesitant in adopting an online platform to look for a life partner. Even though Indians did welcome the online matrimony industry wholeheartedly, there still were certain grey areas which refrained the users of online matrimony sites from using them fearlessly. Ability to create profile on most online matrimony sites without any verification leads to creation of fake profiles, which in turns creates a fear of cheating and hence provoked the users not to trust these sites completely. That is when we thought of creating a platform that was built solely on trust and authenticity. We wanted to create a safe and secure platform that users could blindly trust on.

The idea behind the name LoveVivah is, that vivah or marriages in India are a family affair that revolves around the relationship of love. Love, not just between husband and wife, but also the one that prevails within each and every member, each and every relation within the family post the marriage. Hence, we came up with the name LoveVivah.

What are the offerings of your organization and what makes you different from other online matrimonial sites that are there?

The major differentiator is the trust and authenticity of the profiles that we offer to our users. LoveVivah’s unique five point verification ensures that the users get the most authentic matches. As a part of our registration process, we do the below verifications without any fail: email verification, mobile verification, Aadhaar card/ Pan card/ driving licence/ passport verification, social profile verification through facebook and educational and professional profile verification through LinkedIn.

With these measures in place, we have created a unique and trustworthy place for ourselves in the already saturated online matrimony market, which sets us apart from all our competitors.

LoveVivah appears to be constantly investing in new technologies, how do these ultimately benefit your clientele?

We have been constantly working on ways and means to ensure that the platform is safe and secure not just from the perspective of data security but also from fraudulent users and activities. This in return provides a sense of safety and security to our users and they come and register on LoveVivah without any fear. And the final outcome is that they are able to find the most trusted match for themselves or for the one they are searching for.

What were the major challenges you faced and how did you overcome them?

We faced many small and big obstacles in our initial journey. To be able to create the initial space for ourselves in the market against already existing industry giants was not easy. Then there were some challenges related to product and development. But, these all were small hurdles that we managed to sail through. We have been constantly working on creating a niche space for ourselves and at the same time gradually enhancing our product and services to provide unmatched solutions and experience to our users.

How do you ensure the security of registered individuals to avoid incidents like identity theft and others?

LoveVivah.com takes appropriate security measures to help safeguard the information shared by our users from any unauthorized access. Ours is an SSL secured platform. SSL creates a secure connection between a web browser and the server and uses encryption to keep the data private. Thus, it protects data privacy. SSL certificate ensures the data you send online are read by only the intended recipient and none else. Also, the data management is completely automated and in encrypted format ensuring there is no manual handling or intervention. All user credentials are saved securely in an encrypted format. We have also implemented firewalls on servers for data security.

What is the present state of the matrimonial Industry? What is the growth outlook for the same?

In India marriages are a very serious affair that involves not only the boy and the girl but also their families. With more and more nuclear families coming into picture in the current scenario, online matrimony sites are gaining popularity. But Indians have a very straightforward approach to marriage; and even though they have accepted online sites as an alternative to find a life partner, they prefer to register only with trustworthy and genuine sites. That is where the importance of a trusted and authentic platform like LoveVivah comes into picture.

How has been your entrepreneurial journey so far?

I worked with a couple of IT companies, before setting up my first venture, Tanisha Systems, in 2002. There has been no looking back ever since. Tanisha systems expanded its footprints from India to US and for more than 17 years now I have been extensively shuttling between India and US to manage our operations seamlessly. LoveVivah was launched in 2012 with one office in Gurgaon and within a span of two years we set up offices in Noida and Hyderabad. We have recently initiated our operations in Mumbai. With our physical presence in these four locations, we are serving users across India and even the NRIs based in US, UK and Canada.