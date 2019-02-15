Home Cities Delhi

Judgment is against Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal

In what has come as a setback to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the Supreme Court earlier in the day stated that the ‘services’ matter pertaining to Delhi will be decided by a larger bench. 

Published: 15th February 2019 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

NEW DELHI: Terming the Supreme Court judgment as “wrong”, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said no institution, leave alone a government, can function without the power to transfer officials.

In what has come as a setback to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the Supreme Court earlier in the day stated that the ‘services’ matter pertaining to Delhi will be decided by a larger bench. “The SC, in an earlier judgment, once said that the Constitution’s basic structure should not be tampered with. I respect the Supreme Court, but democracy is the basis for the Constitution. This judgment is very wrong. It is against the people of Delhi. We will see what legal remedies remain after this,” Kejriwal said at a press conference in his official residence.

ALSO READ | Supreme Court setback for Kejriwal in fight with Lieutenant Governor

A visibly disturbed Kejriwal kept on insisting about how a government can function with no powers to transfer any official. The AAP was given a massive mandate of 67 Assembly seats of the total 70, he said, adding that “I can’t still transfer a peon”.   

“The work in education done by Manish Sisodia is world-renowned, but if an official who is lazy, corrupt is posted as the secretary of the (education) department on the BJP’s behest, then that officer will do everything to derail our work. The opposition party will even threaten officers to not work for the elected government,” he contended.

Giving it a political twist, the AAP’s national convener stated that people of Delhi hold the “key” to remedy of this situation “Give us all the seven seats in the upcoming elections, we will take the statehood status for Delhi by fighting the Centre every day. We will fight with the central government and take the status (of full statehood),” Kejriwal said. 

“We have been suffering for the last four years. For every work and forgetting each file cleared, if the Delhi chief minister and his ministers have to hold protests and sit on hunger strike at the L-G house, how will the government work? What sort of democracy is it?,” he asked.

On Congress leader Sheila Dikshit’s comments that according to the Constitution Delhi government doesn’t have unlimited powers, Kejriwal said, “I respect Sheila Dikshit ji. I appeal to her not to make such comments. We don’t even have 10 per cent of the power that her government had.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party Supreme Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp