Judgment is against Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Terming the Supreme Court judgment as “wrong”, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said no institution, leave alone a government, can function without the power to transfer officials.

In what has come as a setback to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the Supreme Court earlier in the day stated that the ‘services’ matter pertaining to Delhi will be decided by a larger bench. “The SC, in an earlier judgment, once said that the Constitution’s basic structure should not be tampered with. I respect the Supreme Court, but democracy is the basis for the Constitution. This judgment is very wrong. It is against the people of Delhi. We will see what legal remedies remain after this,” Kejriwal said at a press conference in his official residence.

A visibly disturbed Kejriwal kept on insisting about how a government can function with no powers to transfer any official. The AAP was given a massive mandate of 67 Assembly seats of the total 70, he said, adding that “I can’t still transfer a peon”.

“The work in education done by Manish Sisodia is world-renowned, but if an official who is lazy, corrupt is posted as the secretary of the (education) department on the BJP’s behest, then that officer will do everything to derail our work. The opposition party will even threaten officers to not work for the elected government,” he contended.

Giving it a political twist, the AAP’s national convener stated that people of Delhi hold the “key” to remedy of this situation “Give us all the seven seats in the upcoming elections, we will take the statehood status for Delhi by fighting the Centre every day. We will fight with the central government and take the status (of full statehood),” Kejriwal said.

“We have been suffering for the last four years. For every work and forgetting each file cleared, if the Delhi chief minister and his ministers have to hold protests and sit on hunger strike at the L-G house, how will the government work? What sort of democracy is it?,” he asked.

On Congress leader Sheila Dikshit’s comments that according to the Constitution Delhi government doesn’t have unlimited powers, Kejriwal said, “I respect Sheila Dikshit ji. I appeal to her not to make such comments. We don’t even have 10 per cent of the power that her government had.”