Karol Bagh fire: NHRC notice to top officials

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two days after 17 people were killed in a fire at a hotel here, the National Human Rights Commission on Thursday sent notices to the chief secretary, police chief and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, calling for a detailed report in the matter. The NHRC also sought details on the action taken against “errant officers”, and the relief and rehabilitation provided to the injured persons.

In a statement issued to the press, the NHRC described the fire at Hotel Arpit Palace in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh as one of “the deadliest fire tragedies in the capital in recent years...”

Fire personnel dousing the fire which

broke out at Archie’s factory at

Naraina Industrial Area in Delhi on

Thursday| Shekhar Yadav

Citing media reports, the commission said the hotel owner had carried out unauthorized construction and modification in the building after obtaining the required clearance from the fire department.

Noting that several workers had died at clothes ironing workshop in the same area of the city, the commission observed, “some common facts” pertaining to both the incidents.

“In both the incidents, the victims could not come out of the premises due to a blocked fire exit. Both the incidents have occurred in the Karol Bagh area, which has become highly congested due to the commercialisation of buildings in the vicinity, in a reckless manner... most of these hotels have installed wooden floorings and fibreglass ceilings in the buildings...”

The Commission directed the state government to “immediately form a committee of experts” to look into the matter relating to violation of norms by hotel owners, shopkeepers, other individuals and firms engaged in commercial activities in residential areas and encouraging encroachment on public roads by illegal parking.

“The committee should examine all the issues thoroughly and submit a report along with their suggestions to streamline these areas, making them safe and worth living for the citizens,” the commission said, adding that the response was expected within six weeks.

3D imaging used in probe

Two days after the fire at the hotel, the owner of the establishment was still absconding. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Crime Branch used 3D laser scanners to understand the crime scene and investigate the matter.

A senior officer in the department told this newspaper that there was “nothing substantial” in the statement given by the hotel manger and general manager, who were sent to two-day police custody on Wednesday.

“The owner has not been arrested and a lookout notice has been sent again,” he said.

“Today, we did a 3D imaging of the place of occurrence,” he added.