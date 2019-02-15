Home Cities Delhi

Delhi records over 1,000 air pollution violations in January

A commuter rides a scooter during rainfall in Delhi on Thursday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded more than 1,000 air pollution violations in January, mostly construction and demolition activity, followed by open dumping of garbage, in a series of inspections conducted between January 1 and 31. 

A total of 1,141 violations were reported in the city last month. Out of these, at least 399 involved construction or demolition activity, which results in dust pollution, which is said to be one of the biggest contributors to Delhi’s air pollution. 

According to a report released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Thursday, 336 violations involved open dumping of garbage and 56 were related to burning of garbage. While traffic congestion contributed to around seven per cent of the violations, unpaved roads or pits were reported in 73 cases.

Forty-one teams have been constituted by the CPCB for field inspections in Delhi-NCR in an effort to control air pollution in the region through ground-level reporting and actions. A total of 223 inspections were conducted by the CPCB in the month of January in the Delhi-NCR region, of which 171 were in the national capital alone. 

The regions of Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurugram, recorded a total of 257 violations. While only 13 inspections were conducted in Noida, with 129 violations, Ghaziabad fared much better with 25 inspections and 75 violations.  

Faridabad and Gurugram witnessed six and eight inspections, respectively, with 22 and 31 violations. 
Each team, comprising two senior CPCB officials, goes to the field and reports any violation on their Sameer app, following which the agency concerned is requested to take action. 

