Supreme Court reminds L-G Anil Baijal, government of loyalty to Delhi electorate

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Lieutenant Governor should not differ routinely with the decision of Council of Ministers and the difference of opinion should be based on cogent and strong reasons, the Supreme Court said on Thursday.

“Any matter does not mean each and ‘every matter’ or ‘every trifling matter’, but only those rare and exceptional matters where the difference is so fundamental to the governance of the Union Territory that it deserved to be escalated to the President,” the court noted.

The top court said there may be contingencies where the L-G and the ministers may differ. In such circumstances, it said, the L-G is supposed to refer the matter to the President for decision and act according to the decision given thereon him.

The apex court said that the L-G is expected to honour the wisdom of the Council of Ministers and expected to clear the files expeditiously and is not supposed to sit over it unduly. “He’s under a duty to bear in mind expediency and urgency of the subject matter of the decisions taken by the GNCTD, where every situation so demands. That, in fact, is the facet of good governance. Likewise, the executive is also expected to give due deference to the unique nature of the role assigned to the L-G in the Constitutional scheme,” it said.

“By and large, it demands mutual respect between the two organs. Both should realise that they are here to serve the people of Delhi. Mutual cooperation, thus, becomes essential for the effective working of the system.”

Battle lines drawn

Last year in June, Kejriwal and his Cabinet ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain, and Gopal Rai went on to the extent of sitting on a protest at the Raj Niwas at the height of clash against IAS officers.