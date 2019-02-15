Supreme Court refuses to stay procurement of standard-floor buses in Delhi

Priyabrata Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a relief to Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the procurement of 500 standard-floor buses, equipped with hydraulic lifts, to facilitate accessibility to differently abled persons.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, issued a notice to the Delhi government on an appeal challenging the Delhi High Court order allowing the purchase of standard-floor buses (SFBs), provided they are fitted with hydraulic lifts.

Last year, the high court had dismissed the PIL filed by a differently abled person named Nipun Malhotra, who had challenged the Delhi government and the DTC's decision to buy 2,000 SFBs instead of low-floor buses (LFBs) for the national capital.

The high court said there was no reason to prohibit the Delhi government from procuring more buses in pursuance of a tender for 1,000 SFBs, as it had been undertaken that they would be fitted with hydraulic/ mechanical lifts to enable differently-abled persons to board these vehicles. Nipun, a rights activist who works for the differently abled, had contended that standard-floor buses are not differently abled-friendly, as they were fitted on a truck wheelbase and their height made it difficult for differently-abled people to board the vehicles.

Earlier, the apex court had allowed the Delhi government to purchase 500 standard-floor buses to take care of “pressing needs” of commuters using public transport in the national capital. The court had said the city government was allowed procurement of SFBs as an interim measure after it was assured that hydraulic lifts would be installed in these buses for the benefit of differently abled persons. The direction came on an appeal of the Delhi government and the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) challenging the Delhi High Court’s June 1 order barring them from procuring 2,000 standard-floor buses without the enabling facility for the special category commuters.