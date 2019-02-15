Home Cities Delhi

Supreme Court setback for Kejriwal in fight with Lieutenant Governor

A visibly upset Kejriwal termed the judgment “unfortunate” and announced to take the battle for full statehood to the electorate.

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major setback to the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government, the Supreme Court on Thursday gave a split verdict on the issue of whether the government or the Lieutenant Governor (LG) should control administrative services in Delhi.

Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan, who differed on the crucial issue of who can transfer and post officers, referred the matter to a larger bench.

Justice Bhushan held that the power to regulate transfer and posting of officers was not available to the Delhi Assembly under the Constitution. Under the law, he said, the Delhi government has no power to exercise control over services.

Justice Sikri, however, made a distinction, saying the transfer or posting of officers in top echelons of bureaucracy (joint director and above) can only be done by the Centre and the L-G’s view would prevail in case of difference of opinion in matters relating to other bureaucrats.

For facilitating smooth governance, Justice Sikri said, transfer and posting of secretaries and head of departments can be done by the L-G. In the cases of an officer of DANICS and DANIPS, he said, the files need to be sent to the L-G.

