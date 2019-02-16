AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s appointment as Delhi Wakf Board chief challenged

Rohit Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Delhi government on a petition challenging the appointment of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan as chairperson of the Delhi Wakf Board.

A Bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna also issued notices to Khan and the Delhi Wakf Board to respond to the petition.

The petition filed by Mohd. Irshad, a Delhi resident, alleged that during the previous tenure of Khan, from March 12, 2016 to October 7, 2016, as member and chairperson of the Delhi Wakf Board, there were allegations of massive corruption, irregularities and illegalities against him.

He submitted that due to the alleged illegalities committed by Khan, two members of the Board had tendered their resignation to the Lieutenant Governor on October 5, 2016. The Lt. Governor, by an order dated October 7, 2016, revoked the March 11, 2016 order by which the Board was reconstituted.

Advocates Prashant Bhushan and Pranav Sachdeva submitted that the controversial AAP MLA was appointed a member and chairperson of the Wakf Board in violation of the principle of 'impeccable integrity and institutional integrity' laid down by the apex court.

The petitioner submitted that on the findings of a three-member committee set up to review the legality and propriety of all actions taken by Khan as the Board's chairman, the CBI had registered a complaint against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act and section 120B of the Indian Penal Code. "Appointment of such a person with tainted and dubious character as chairperson of a pious and religious body like the Delhi Wakf Board is in gross violation of all sorts of propriety and impinges Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution which inter alia provides the people of India the right to live in a corruption and criminal free society," the petition said.