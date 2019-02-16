Home Cities Delhi

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s fresh bid to head Delhi Wakf board challenged in SC

The petitioner submitted that due to alleged illegalities committed by Khan, two members of the Board had tendered resignation to the Lieutenant Governor on October 5, 2016.

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Delhi government on a petition challenging the appointment of Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan as chairperson of Delhi Wakf Board on the grounds of alleged corruption and irregularities committed by him during his previous tenure.

The apex court’s direction came in response to an appeal filed against the November 16, 2018 order of the Delhi High Court which had said that any relief under the Delhi Wakf Rules could be sought by approaching the Tribunal. 

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna also issued notices to Khan and the Delhi Wakf Board to respond to the petition challenging the high court order and the allegations raised in it.

The petition filed by Mohd Irshad, a north Delhi resident, alleged that during Khan’s previous tenure from March 12, 2016 to October 7, 2016 as the member and Chairperson of the Delhi Wakf board, there were allegations of massive corruption, irregularities and illegalities against him.

Later, the Lt Governor, by an order of October 7, 2016 had revoked the March 11, 2016 order by which the Board was reconstituted. Advocates Prashant Bhushan and Pranav Sachdeva submitted that the AAP MLA was appointed as the member and chairperson of the Delhi Wakf Board in violation of the principle of ‘impeccable integrity and institutional integrity’ laid down by the apex court.

The petitioner submitted that based on the findings of a  three-member committee, the CBI had registered a complaint against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act and section 120B of IPC.

“Appointment of such a person with tainted and dubious character as chairperson of a pious and religious body like the Delhi Wakf Board is in gross violation of all sorts of propriety,” the petition said.

