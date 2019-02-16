Home Cities Delhi

Air quality improves marginally

It will further improve to moderate by tomorrow and will be in that category till February 17. However, it is expected to slightly deteriorate thereafter. 

Published: 16th February 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi's  air quality improved marginally from ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ on Friday due to favourable weather conditions, especially rains which helped wash away pollutants trapped in the air 
The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 245, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). 

An AQI between 0-50 is classified as ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 100 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 is ‘poor’, 301 to 400 is ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 is ‘severe’.
As per the forecast by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the AQI is set to improve further in the next two days. 

"It will further improve to moderate by tomorrow and will be in that category till February 17. However, it is expected to slightly deteriorate thereafter. 

The concentration of harmful pollutants—PM2.5 (Particulate Matter) and PM10—in the city’s air was recorded at 98 and 159 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3) respectively, as per SAFAR. The safe standard for these particles is 60 and 100 µg/m3, respectively. 

