CCTVs functional in 170 of 182 police stations : Delhi government to HC

The bench asked the police to indicate the period of monitoring the CCTVs—half-yearly or quarterly—and indicate its choice of an independent agency for the purpose like the CISF or any other agency.

Published: 16th February 2019 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

cctv

Image of a CCTV camera used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court was informed by the police on Friday that installation of CCTV cameras was completed in 170 of the 182 police stations in the national capital and the system was functional now.

The police said the work of installation of CCTV cameras in eight police stations would be completed in a month’s time and the remaining four were related to the Metro unit of the Delhi Police, which were functioning from a single room.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Metro has been requested to identify the locations for the installation of CCTV cameras at these Police Stations and get the same installed as per requirement, the police said.

Taking note of the submissions, a bench of justices Ravindra Bhat and Prateek Jalan asked the police to furnish a certificate of an independent agency concerned, stating that CCTVs were installed at all the police stations here and they were functional.

The bench asked the police to indicate the period of monitoring the CCTVs—half-yearly or quarterly—and indicate its choice of an independent agency for the purpose like the CISF or any other agency.

Delhi government’s standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra and additional standing counsel (criminal) Rajesh Mahajan told the court that the installation of 6,600 CCTV cameras in the vulnerable areas of the city was in progress and the work would be completed within the time-line prescribed by the court.

Regarding the issue of frequent malfunctioning of streetlights, which often posed a threat to the lives of citizens, especially women, the court said it had earlier asked the Delhi government to look into it, but no progress was indicated.

