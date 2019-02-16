Celebrate NE’s textile heritage with Glass Sutra

Reshmi Dey By

Inspired by the magnificent north-eastern India, Glass Sutra presents its new collec-tion Ashtori - A woven dream. Being from Assam, this collection is very close to me.

Ashtori is an amalgamation of asht which means ‘eight’ and dori which means ‘thread’. It represents eight north-eastern states which are separated by boundaries and yet connected via their cultural and

traditional values.

Each piece in the collection is a beautiful amalgamation of functionality and art, where craft and design cross over to touch the boundary of art. Art is all about symbolic objectification, no symbolism means no art. Ashtori is inspired by the traditional textiles, motifs and colours of north-east, symbolizing the woven dreams. Thus, it was natural to give physical shape to this concept with the help of women weavers.

This collection has two range of skillfully-crafted motifs inspired by weaving.

The first range, North-East in the Light, is inspired by the concept of first ray of sun received in India by NE states, yet negligence of infrastructure brings the darkness to this diverse land. This contrast is shown through two colours — black and white. The collection adorns the prominent NE motifs connecting instantly with the region’s rich heritage. The second range, North-East by the Thread, showcases the beauty of the region and how the entire region is connected by a single thread showing the strength of togetherness. Interesting weaving patterns are fashioned with two different yarns: Yarns of Eri, popularly known in India as Ahimsa Silk and Ghisa Silk, which is woven on to the glass representing the vibrancy of the region.

This collection is available at Studio Glass Sutra, Chhatarpur. The 25% of the collection profit will be given to North East Network, in Guwahati, which is very close to my heart.