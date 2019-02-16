Home Cities Delhi

Celebrate NE’s textile heritage with Glass Sutra

Inspired by the magnificent north-eastern India, Glass Sutra presents its new collec-tion Ashtori - A woven dream. Being from Assam, this collection is very close to me. 

Published: 16th February 2019 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

A piece from the Ashtori collection (above), and an earlier work of art from the house of Glass Sutra

By Reshmi Dey
Express News Service

Inspired by the magnificent north-eastern India, Glass Sutra presents its new collec-tion Ashtori - A woven dream. Being from Assam, this collection is very close to me. 
Ashtori is an amalgamation of asht which means ‘eight’ and dori which means ‘thread’. It represents eight north-eastern states which are separated by boundaries and yet connected via their cultural and 
traditional values.

Each piece in the collection is a beautiful amalgamation of functionality and art, where craft and design cross over to touch the boundary of art. Art is all about symbolic objectification, no symbolism means no art. Ashtori is inspired by the traditional textiles, motifs and colours of north-east, symbolizing the woven dreams. Thus, it was natural to give physical shape to this concept with the help of women weavers.
This collection has two range of skillfully-crafted motifs inspired by weaving.

The first range, North-East in the Light, is inspired by the concept of first ray of sun received in India by NE states, yet negligence of infrastructure brings the darkness to this diverse land. This contrast is shown through two colours — black and white. The collection adorns the prominent NE motifs connecting instantly with the region’s rich heritage. The second range, North-East by the Thread, showcases the beauty of the region and how the entire region is connected by a single thread showing the strength of togetherness. Interesting weaving patterns are fashioned with two different yarns:  Yarns of Eri, popularly known in India as Ahimsa Silk and Ghisa Silk, which is woven on to the glass representing the vibrancy of the region.

This collection is available at Studio Glass Sutra, Chhatarpur. The 25% of the collection profit will be given to North East Network, in Guwahati, which is very close to my heart. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp