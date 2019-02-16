Home Cities Delhi

Competitive politics to blame for disruptions in Parliament: Pranab Mukherjee

He was speaking at the launch of a book, which is a compilation of speeches of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. The book ‘Selected Speeches - Volume I’ was released by the I&B Ministry.

Published: 16th February 2019 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Former President Pranab Mukherjee (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Poverty and unemployment continue to be the key challenges of policymakers, with marginal farmers and casual workers being the worst sufferers, former president Pranab Mukherjee said at an event in the national capital on Friday.

He was speaking at the launch of a book, which is a compilation of speeches of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. The book ‘Selected Speeches - Volume I’ was released by the I&B Ministry.

There is a need to achieve higher social inclusion in which members can collectively participate, he said.

Governments need to direct their efforts towards holistic policy-making and comprehensive strategies of the economy and social inclusion, Mukherjee said. 

Aligning his views with Naidus, Mukherjee said there has been a decline in the quality of debates in Parliament. With debates and deliberations on policies being the very core of democracy and the spirit of Parliament being the ‘fountainhead of government’, ‘confrontational’ politics and restoring to ‘disruptions as an established Parliament practice’ should not be encouraged, he said. 

“Competitive and confrontational politics are responsible for disruptions in  Parliament,” Mukherjee said, quoting Naidu.

He also touched on an inadequate representation of women in Parliament and a need for an increase in seats in the House.  

“What could have been a platform for discussing all the burning issues became a platform of confrontation and disruptions,” Naidu said at the launch. He said that the ‘precious opportunity for a debate on public issues’ was lost.  

Referring to Thursday’s terror attack in Kashmir’s Pulwama, the former President said, “There is an urgent need for all countries in the world to combat the forces of terror. Terror has no religion. It is the enemy of humanity.”

Pearls of wisdom from the veteran

Speaking on the terror attack in Pulwama at the launch of a book, which is a compilation of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, former President Pranab Mukherjee said there is an urgent need for all countries in the world to combat the forces of terror. He said that disruptions have become an ‘established practice’ in the
Parliament and the same should not be encouraged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp