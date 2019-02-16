Competitive politics to blame for disruptions in Parliament: Pranab Mukherjee

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Poverty and unemployment continue to be the key challenges of policymakers, with marginal farmers and casual workers being the worst sufferers, former president Pranab Mukherjee said at an event in the national capital on Friday.

He was speaking at the launch of a book, which is a compilation of speeches of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. The book ‘Selected Speeches - Volume I’ was released by the I&B Ministry.

There is a need to achieve higher social inclusion in which members can collectively participate, he said.

Governments need to direct their efforts towards holistic policy-making and comprehensive strategies of the economy and social inclusion, Mukherjee said.

Aligning his views with Naidus, Mukherjee said there has been a decline in the quality of debates in Parliament. With debates and deliberations on policies being the very core of democracy and the spirit of Parliament being the ‘fountainhead of government’, ‘confrontational’ politics and restoring to ‘disruptions as an established Parliament practice’ should not be encouraged, he said.

“Competitive and confrontational politics are responsible for disruptions in Parliament,” Mukherjee said, quoting Naidu.

He also touched on an inadequate representation of women in Parliament and a need for an increase in seats in the House.

“What could have been a platform for discussing all the burning issues became a platform of confrontation and disruptions,” Naidu said at the launch. He said that the ‘precious opportunity for a debate on public issues’ was lost.

Referring to Thursday’s terror attack in Kashmir’s Pulwama, the former President said, “There is an urgent need for all countries in the world to combat the forces of terror. Terror has no religion. It is the enemy of humanity.”

Pearls of wisdom from the veteran

