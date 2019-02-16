Home Cities Delhi

Delhi CM Kejriwal and MP Kirti Azad settle defamation row with Delhi & District Cricket Association

The DDCA said that it was withdrawing its Rs 5 crore defamation suit as the duo were withdrawing their allegedly defamatory statements against the cricketing body.

Published: 16th February 2019

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By Rohit Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and cricketer-turned-MP Kirti Azad informed the Delhi High Court on Friday that the defamation suit filed against them by the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) had been settled.

The DDCA, in turn, informed the court that it was withdrawing its Rs 5 crore defamation suit against the two. Kejriwal and suspended BJP MP Azad told Justice RS Endlaw that they were withdrawing their allegedly defamatory statements against the cricketing body.

Taking note of the submissions, the court disposed of DDCA’s defamation suit. Kejriwal’s lawyer, Anupam Shrivastava, handed over to the DDCA counsel, Pradeep Chhindra, a letter stating that statements regarding functioning and finances of the cricketing body had been withdrawn.

No reasons were given as to why Azad and Kejriwal had withdrawn their statements against DDCA. The DDCA had sought compensation of Rs 2.5 crore each from Azad and Kejriwal. The two were facing the suit for alleged defamatory criticism of the functioning and finances of the cricketing body.

The DDCA had alleged that Kejriwal, “with prior motive, indulged in certain false, shocking, scandalous, defamatory, baseless, slanderous, malicious, disgraceful and outrageous statements which are defamatory against them”.

The statements against the cricketing body were made to create a serious dent in its image and a “notion of public outcry”. It had claimed that the allegations regarding financial irregularities and corruption in selections at the junior level were “maligning the image” of DDCA.

In April last year, a trial court had discharged both Kejriwal and Azad from the criminal defamation case filed against them by DDCA and it’s then Vice President Chetan Chauhan for allegedly defaming him and the cricketing body.

The trial court had discharged Kejriwal and Azad, saying ‘that Chauhan has “no locus to prosecute this complaint any further because he has been relieved of his position as Vice President” and that DDCA had not opposed the application of the accused persons seeking a discharge in the case.

