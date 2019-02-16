Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government’s reply on 1984 anti-Sikh riots convict’s plea sought

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the response of the Aam Aadmi Party government to a plea by Balwan Khokhar, a convict in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, seeking parole to file an appeal.

Published: 16th February 2019 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

In the petition, Khokhar, who was sentenced to life imprisonment along with former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in the case, said he wanted parole for a month to file a petition in the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court’s December 17, 2018 verdict.

The high court had set aside the trial court’s verdict acquitting Kumar in a case related to the killing of five Sikhs in Raj Nagar-I area in Palam Colony in southwest Delhi on November 1 and 2, 1984, and the burning down of a Gurdwara in Raj Nagar-II during that period.

The high court had upheld the conviction and sentences awarded by the trial court to the other five—Khokhar, retired naval officer Captain Bhagmal, Girdhari Lal and former MLAs Mahender Yadav and Kishan Khokhar.

