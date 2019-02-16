Home Cities Delhi

Kabir Utsav to promote social harmony and secular values

Sahitya Kala Parishad along with Delhi Government are organising Kabir Utsav 2019 which is a festival of many different folk traditions, music and instruments.

Published: 16th February 2019 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Shillpi A Singh
Express News Service

Sahitya Kala Parishad along with Delhi Government are organising Kabir Utsav 2019 which is a festival of many different folk traditions, music and instruments. The two day long festival will start on February 16, 2019 and will continue till February 17, 2019 at Central Park, Rajiv Chowk.
The festival will be inaugurated by the Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia.

‘Kabir Utsav’ is being organised with an idea  that in this era of conflicts and disassociation of human from human, it is important to create a space for people to engage with Sant Kabir’s values to learn his teachings and implement them in one’s life. Just like he showed a universal path which could be followed by the practitioners of all religions, this festival will focus on uniting people from different communities, religion and class through vibrant musical performances. Therefore, the programs should be conducted at a mega level for a lasting effect on people.

Artists from different genres of music like Classical, Folk, Sufi, Fusion, bands and others will be seen performing. On the first day, well-known artists such as Tanushri Roy, Prehlad Singh Tipanya, Hemant Chauhan, Geeta chauhan, along with Mayur Chauhan, Mukhtiyar Ali  and Nadeem Shah will perform. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp