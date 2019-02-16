Kabir Utsav to promote social harmony and secular values

Shillpi A Singh By

Express News Service

Sahitya Kala Parishad along with Delhi Government are organising Kabir Utsav 2019 which is a festival of many different folk traditions, music and instruments. The two day long festival will start on February 16, 2019 and will continue till February 17, 2019 at Central Park, Rajiv Chowk.

The festival will be inaugurated by the Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia.

‘Kabir Utsav’ is being organised with an idea that in this era of conflicts and disassociation of human from human, it is important to create a space for people to engage with Sant Kabir’s values to learn his teachings and implement them in one’s life. Just like he showed a universal path which could be followed by the practitioners of all religions, this festival will focus on uniting people from different communities, religion and class through vibrant musical performances. Therefore, the programs should be conducted at a mega level for a lasting effect on people.

Artists from different genres of music like Classical, Folk, Sufi, Fusion, bands and others will be seen performing. On the first day, well-known artists such as Tanushri Roy, Prehlad Singh Tipanya, Hemant Chauhan, Geeta chauhan, along with Mayur Chauhan, Mukhtiyar Ali and Nadeem Shah will perform.