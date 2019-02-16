Home Cities Delhi

Karol Bagh blaze: 30 Delhi hotels penalised for lax fire safety

In addition, the government plans to revise fire safety regulations to prevent a repeat of the tragedy.

Rescue efforts being after a massive fire broke out at a hotel at Karol Bagh area in New Delhi Feb. 12 2019. At least 17 people were killed and several injured after a fire at a hotel. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/ EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking serious note of violation of fire safety rules, which is believed to have contributed to the blaze in a Karol Bagh hotel that killed 17 people three days ago, the Delhi government has suspended the fire certificates of 30 hotels in the area. 

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, under whom the fire department functions, has told the municipal authorities and the Delhi Police to take action against the errant hotels.

“We have suspended the fire NOCs (no objection certificates) of these hotels. Now the MCD (municipal corporation), which has the power to seal and de-seal properties, should take action. The fire services will conduct inspections of more such areas for violations in the coming days,” said Jain.

As per the director of Delhi Fire Services, the hotels against which action has been taken have unsatisfactory firefighting equipment, narrow staircases and false ceilings made of wood and other flammable materials.

Jain said fire safety rules would be reworked as part of a long-term plan to prevent fire incidents.

“Although the national building law states all the requirements for (different) types of buildings, fire rules we plan to change, especially the norms regarding staircases. We think that other than the width, they should have proper ventilation,” Jain said. 

The report of the Delhi Fire Services on the deadly fire at Hotel Arpit Palace on February 12 states that “Occupants were seen crying for help from the few open windows”, and “poisonous smoke spread very fast in the entire building, including common areas and exits”. 

The report says that some of the guests who lost their lives tried to open the windows but could not due to the “unusual window opening mechanism” in many of the rooms, leading to panic. 

According to the fire department, the fire was not so much in the rooms as in the stairs and the exits, which made escape difficult for those trapped inside. The fire was more intense on the terrace as it was covered with a fibre-reinforced plastic roof, which is flammable.

Commenting on the owner of the hotel, who is on the run, Jain said, “We think the owner is a BJP leader, hence the Delhi Police has not been able to arrest him yet”.

The owner, Shardendu Goel, is missing since the fire. According to police sources, he is in Qatar. A lookout notice has been issued for him.

