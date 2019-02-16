Home Cities Delhi

Karol Bagh fire: Hotel owner most likely from BJP, claims Satyendra Jain

Jain also apprised of the fire safety audit ordered by Delhi government and said that fire NOC’s of as many as 30 hotels have been withdrawn in the last two days.

Published: 16th February 2019

The Delhi Fire Services had received a call about the fire at the factory around 6.20 pm and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain has alleged that the owner of the hotel where 17 people were killed in a fire recently had a connection with the BJP. On Friday, Jain accused the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for turning a blind eye to illegal construction.

"It is important to form norms to be followed. MCD is allowing the illegal construction of such hotels by taking bribes. Even the owner of Arpit Hotel where the unfortunate fire incident took place hasn't been arrested. It seems that most likely he is a BJP leader hence no action is being taken. This shows that all these hotels are functioning by paying money to politicians. We, however, will make all these hotels comply with fire norms or make them shut down.”

“Karol Bagh fire was a tragic incident. There was carpeting on staircases, wooden panelling on walls and no ventilation anywhere. Most of the bedrooms were intact but only the corridor fire lead to the death of 17 people. I have ordered the fire department to inspect all hotels. In two days, 45 hotels were checked and fire NOC's of 30 hotels were cancelled. MCD and police have been apprised of this development and hopefully in a day or two these hotels will be shut down,” he added.

17 people, including a child, were killed and 11 were injured after a massive fire broke out in Hotel Arpit Palace, a five-storeyed hotel in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to the Delhi Fire Department, as many as 35 people were rescued from the hotel. 

