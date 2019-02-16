No-detention policy in Delhi schools: Panel to decide the way forward 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Parliament scrapping the ‘No Detention Policy’, the Delhi government has formed a committee to “arrive at a suitable decision and make the Delhi Right to Education Rules accordingly”.

The 11-member committee has sought the views of stakeholders to enable it to recommend to the Delhi government the “way forward”.

Under the no-detention policy in the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, children could not be failed in examinations, and their promotion to the next class could not be withheld up to Class 8. In January, the Rajya Sabha passed the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which seeks to scrap the policy for improving learning outcomes.

However, the Bill empowered state governments to scrap it or keep it intact.

The Delhi government has on several occasions blamed the policy for the dismal performance of students in class nine, and voiced its support to scrapping the no-detention policy.

A circular issued on Thursday on the Directorate of Education’s (DoE) website said a committee under the chairmanship of Anurag Kundu, member of Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), had been formed regarding the matter.

The committee has invited suggestions in the form of a survey, which asks people whether or not the policy should be scrapped.

“In the spirit of participative democracy, the Committee seeks the views and opinions of the stakeholders to enable it to recommend to the Government of Delhi to arrive at a suitable decision and make Delhi Right to Education Rules accordingly. The Committee invites suggestions, comments, concerns and ideas regarding the future course of action in the light of the recent amendment to the Right to Education Act, and also advise the government ways to improve the school system that enables the children to achieve foundational skills, happiness, and innovations,” it said.

Suggestions invited

A committee under the chairmanship of Anurag Kundu, member of Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights has invited suggestions in the form of a survey, which asks people whether or not the no-detention policy should be scrapped in Delhi.