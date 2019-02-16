Home Cities Delhi

No-detention policy in Delhi schools: Panel to decide the way forward 

The committee has invited suggestions in the form of a survey, which asks people whether or not the policy should be scrapped.

Published: 16th February 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Parliament scrapping the ‘No Detention Policy’, the Delhi government has formed a committee to “arrive at a suitable decision and make the Delhi Right to Education Rules accordingly”.

The 11-member committee has sought the views of stakeholders to enable it to recommend to the Delhi government the “way forward”.

Under the no-detention policy in the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, children could not be failed in examinations, and their promotion to the next class could not be withheld up to Class 8. In January, the Rajya Sabha passed the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which seeks to scrap the policy for improving learning outcomes.

However, the Bill empowered state governments to scrap it or keep it intact.

The Delhi government has on several occasions blamed the policy for the dismal performance of students in class nine, and voiced its support to scrapping the no-detention policy.

A circular issued on Thursday on the Directorate of Education’s (DoE) website said a committee under the chairmanship of Anurag Kundu, member of Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), had been formed regarding the matter.

The committee has invited suggestions in the form of a survey, which asks people whether or not the policy should be scrapped.

“In the spirit of participative democracy, the Committee seeks the views and opinions of the stakeholders to enable it to recommend to the Government of Delhi to arrive at a suitable decision and make Delhi Right to Education Rules accordingly. The Committee invites suggestions, comments, concerns and ideas regarding the future course of action in the light of the recent amendment to the Right to Education Act, and also advise the government ways to improve the school system that enables the children to achieve foundational skills, happiness, and innovations,” it said.

Suggestions invited

A committee under the chairmanship of Anurag Kundu, member of Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights has invited suggestions in the form of a survey, which asks people whether or not the no-detention policy should be scrapped in Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp