Preserving classic film posters for posterity

Ayesha Singh

Express News Service

There was a time when film posters acted as gateways into cinematic wonderland. They held curiosity, anticipation and eagerness to what was to come. It was then that Siddhartha Tagore began to skim through narrow lanes of Calcutta where posters were made, many being hand-painted. He purchased many simply attracted by their appeal. Little did he know he would go on to become one of the most significant collectors of film memorabilia in India, amassing thousands of note-worthy, now out of print movie posters, lobby cards and film stills. In a new show titled Maestros of Motion Media, he puts out a part of his collection with film-makers Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen and Raj Kapoor.

Tagore prides in his collection of 25 years. A spontaneous decision to buy a few from distributors turned into an activity of great interest. “I especially enjoyed the black and white ones, and subsequently, it was interesting to note how coloured ones took over the market. In either case, there was no big demand for them from galleries or collectors so distributors didn’t see me as a threat. They were happy to give them to me for peanuts, not realising their monetary value in a few years,” he says.

Some of these are Agantuk, Jalsha Ghar, Apur Sansar and others by Ray; Bhuvan Shome by Sen; and Shree 420, Diwana and more by Kapoor. “Ray was a man who introduced global cine awards to India,” says Tagore. Sen, according to him, who was a legendary film-maker of parallel cinema, received the country’s highest film honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, testifying his legacy. And Kapoor was an exemplary showman of his time. In fact, Tagore has some rare posters of him in watercolours too. “Many others have gotten destroyed. It’s pathetic,” he says, having gotten thousands restored himself. Tagore is keeping history alive is paper form. Before it withers away in oblivion, he hopes they find secure homes.