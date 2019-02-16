Home Cities Delhi

Pulwama attack: Youth Congress stir near Pakistan mission in New Delhi

Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, Madhur Verma said that about 15 to 20 people gathered outside the building and were detained for staging a protest in the high-security area.

Published: 16th February 2019 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

A protesting Youth Congress worker being dragged away by the police outside the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Friday. | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A group of Youth Congress activists gathered outside the Pakistan High Commission on Friday to protest against the killing of several Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in a car bomb attack in Kashmir on Thursday. They were detained and whisked away in a police vehicle.

He added that a few people were also detained on Thursday night, immediately after the reports of the attack came out in the media.    

The DCP said, “Thousands of people, who kept visiting India Gate throughout the day to pay tributes, were facilitated but outside the embassy area, we didn’t allow these people to protest.”

The group of Youth Congress workers gathered at Teen Murthi Chauraha and marched towards High Commission before being stopped midway near the Chanakyapuri police station. 

“The Indian Youth Congress stands in solidarity with the family of the martyrs and demands that the central government takes stringent action against forces spreading terrorism on Indian soil,” IYC said in a statement. 

“We stand united with our people and will support every legitimate action taken against terrorism,” it added. 

