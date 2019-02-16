Pulwama terror attack: Calls for action against Pakistan at students' rally in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Teachers and students of central universities in the capital on Friday paid tributes to the CRPF jawans who were killed in a car bomb attack in Kashmir on Thursday. The faculties also expressed solidarity with the family members of the slain personnel.

More than 200 students gathered at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus and took out a candlelight march, in response to a call by the varsity’s students’ union.

They walked together in silence in the memory of “those who have lost their lives in this mindless violence and to express concern over the vicious cycle of violence engulfing the Valley”.

JNU Teachers’ Association also extended support to the call for the peace march.

Many students also joined a similar candlelight vigil organised by the BJP’s’ student wing, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), at India Gate, demanding a robust response by the central government to what the Prime Minister called a ‘despicable’ act of terror.

The ABVP said tributes were paid to the slain Bravehearts at PGDV, Aditi College, Motilal Nehru College, Dayal Singh College and Arts Faculty during events organised by them.

In a statement, ABVP welcomed the move to withdraw the status of Most Favoured Nation from Pakistan.

“Every citizen of the country stands in solidarity with the kin of the fallen Bravehearts and our message to the government is that it should take stern and prompt action against the perpetrators of this heinous attack,” the statement said.

Jamia Millia Islamia’s teachers’ association condemned the “act of violence and cowardice in the strongest possible words” and called an emergency meeting of the Executive Council to voice their outrage over the attack on the security forces and observe silence in the memory of the deceased jawans.