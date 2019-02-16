Home Cities Delhi

Red lipstick goes well with all ages and times

The question is whether to use matte (non-shiny) lipstick or gloss.

Dramatic red for lips is a trend that never goes out of fashion. You can wear red shades (bright red, coral red, wine red or brick-red) on the lips even during the day but then you have to go easy on eye make-up. The question is whether to use matte (non-shiny) lipstick or gloss. I would say, avoid highly glossy lipstick and also a very dry, matte one. A creamy effect would be better than both. To wear red lipstick, first line your lips with a pencil that matches your red lipstick. After outlining the lips, fill in with the pencil. Over this, apply the bold red colour with a creamy finish.

Use a lip brush to fill in with colour. If you want to define the lips further, use concealer or foundation to dot the lips at the centre of the upper lip. The bottom lip can also be traced with the concealer. Then, dab a little clear gloss. If you wish to tone down the red effect, wear a delicate shade of red lipstick, or a red with pink tones. Many make-up artists recommend a primer  as against a lip liner. A lip-liner or primer helps the lipstick last longer.  

Go easy on blush on when you have put on red lipstick. It should not be too obvious rather it should look like a gentle flush on the face. A pink blush would be better with red lipstick. Also, consider your outfit. It should not have too many colours. Red lipstick would be good with a black outfit. 

Red lipstick isn’t only for the young. Older women can also wear red lipstick. In fact, some older women feel more confident with it, while others feel that red lipstick shows up an uneven lip line. Older women should redefine their lips with a lip liner. 

Not just age but the shape of the lips should also be taken into account when using red. If you have thin lips, wear lighter shades in gloss. Fuller lips would look good with red in matte. Actress Audrey Hepburn once remarked, “There is a shade of red for every woman.” 

Whatever the colour of your lipstick, taking daily care of the lips is important for smooth application. Remove make-up every night with a cleansing gel and apply pure almond oil or lip balm on the lips and leave it on all night. Also, remember that all cosmetics have a shelf life. If you ever find that a lipstick has become too greasy or is smelling rancid, it means that the oils have separated. This happens when a lipstick is old, which means it’s time throw it away.

