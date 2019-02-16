‘Smart’ audio-tactile resources for visually impared children

Shillpi A Singh By

Express News Service

Co-founded by Chandni Rajendran and Saloni Mehta, designers from IIT Bombay, Tactopus brings to the world multi-sensory and engaging learning experiences for children, specially designed for the needs of children with vision loss. The books are supported by a namesake app that explains what the child is exploring with his/her fingers through appropriate sound labels. Although primarily designed for children with visual impairment, these products are beneficial for children with developmental delays and learning disabilities.

Incubated at Social Alpha, a Tata Trusts Initiative, Tactopus is an inclusive educational platform for early learning. The company is headquartered in Bangalore and builds interactive tactile graphics and tangible learning solutions that break barriers in access to education for blind children. Speaking about Tactopus, Rajendran says, “In India, every one child among 1,000 is visually impaired. For these children to comprehend topics like the water cycle or the relative distance between two states becomes difficult without tactile graphics. Even if they have access to them, they are dependent on an adult or a teacher to run over them. Tactopus was born out of the need to bridge this gap. We’ve created an interactive audio companion that can be accessed through an app.”

The tactile product range includes My Counting Book & Cards which focuses on the counting of basic numbers. It is an interactive activity book of numbers that facilitate fun and independent learning with instant feedback. The second one - What Makes You Special? - introduces the animal kingdom to kids. The last one is Children’s Nursery Rhymes which is a bundle of eight rhyme cards - each with a nursery rhyme that plays on the app when scanned. While the My Counting Book & Cards and What makes you special? cost Rs 1999 each, Children’s Nursery Rhymes is priced at Rs 850.

Co-founder Saloni Mehta says, “The vision of our company is to make early learning accessible and affordable for children.”