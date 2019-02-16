Smart sunglasses

By Express News Service

Sunglasses and eyewear brand Scavin has come out with its three new collections.

The first one is Scavin Studded Oversize Sunglasses, especially designed for women who are trendy and groovy. The modern fashion glitzy studs on the upper edge of these sunglasses are perfect for weddings and festivals.

The modish crystal design goes well with all face shapes and are available in different shades like black, brown and dark brown etc.

For those who aspire to follow new trends and fashion, the company has launched Scavin Classy Angular Cat Eye Sunglasses.

The third range is Scavin Designer Cat Eye Sunglasses wherein the glasses have thick edgy frames which give the wearer bold yet comfortable look and also makes him/her look younger by adding that extra oomph in the style statement. These designer sunglasses come in a variety of shades.