Teachers and students from Delhi universities pay tributes to deceased CRPF soldiers

While students of JNU took out a candle march, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad held a candle march at India Gate demanding action against terrorism from the central government.

Published: 16th February 2019 12:35 AM

Candlelight vigil

People participate in a candle light march to offer tributes to the martyred CRPF jawans. (PTI photo)

By Mudita Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Teachers and students of central universities in the capital on Friday paid tributes to the 40 CRPF soldiers, who were killed in a terror attack. The universities have expressed solidarity with their families. More than 200 students joined the march at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus took out a candle march, called by the varsity's students' union.

They walked together in silence to remember "those who have lost their lives to this mindless violence and to collectively assert that the vicious cycle of violence engulfing J&K". JNU Teachers' Association extended support to the call for the peace march.

Many students joined a candle march organised by the RSS' student wing, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at India Gate, demanding action against terrorism from the central government. The ABVP said that tributes were paid to the martyrs at PGDV, Aditi College, Motilal Nehru College, Dayal Singh College and Arts Faculty at events organised by them.

In a statement, ABVP welcomed the move to snatch the status of the Most Favoured Nation from Pakistan. "Every citizen of the country has anticipated the decisive answer against the accused. That the government should take prompt action against them," it said.

Jamia Millia Islamia's teachers' association condemned the "act of violence and cowardice in the strongest possible words" and called an emergency meeting of Executive Council to condemn the attack on security forces of India, and to observe the silence in memory of deceased CRPF jawans. "The JTA sends a strong message of solidarity and condolences to the families of deceased martyrs who were serving of the nation. Jamia Teachers’ Association condemns and denounces the attack on our security forces, the fellow citizens, in Pulwama," the JTA said in a press statement.

It added, "the history of Jamia is full of struggle in the path of nation development since 1920, and we will not leave any stone unturned this time too in helping the families who suffered an unbearable loss, said the Secretary of the association. "

