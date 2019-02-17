Home Cities Delhi

14 more Delhi hotels to shut over fire safety violations, 71 establishments face action in four days

The Licensing Department, Delhi Police, and Health Department, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, have been informed to stop the running of guest houses forthwith,” the letter said.

Published: 17th February 2019 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 08:25 AM

A vehicle drives past Hotel Arpit Palace which caught fire on Tuesday morning in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Continuing its crackdown on hotels and guest houses violating fire safety norms, the Delhi government has suspended the fire safety certificates of 14 more such establishments in the Karol Bagh area after violations were found during inspections. 

With this, the number of NoCs (no objection certificates) suspended after the Hotel Arpit Palace fire tragedy in Karol Bagh stands at 71, said Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain. 

“We will not compromise with fire safety. Human lives are precious and their safety has to be given top priority,” he said. 

Some of the hotels and guest houses are The Pearl, Hotel Golden Deluxe, Hotel Lucky Inn, Hotel Sun Star Residency, Cartel Place Guest House, The Gold Inn, Hotel Sky International, Hotel Jagat Inn, and Benz International. 

As per an action taken report submitted by Delhi Fire Services to the minister, the inspections were carried out on Saturday and 18 establishments were inspected, and fire safety clearances issued to 14 of them were suspended. 

The move comes after a fire broke out at Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh on February 12, claiming the lives of 17 people.

An enquiry report on the incident, submitted by the fire department to the Delhi government on Friday, stated that nine LPG cylinders were found on the roof of the hotel, and wood panelling and foam inserts in the walls and false ceilings acted as “fuel to the fire”.

