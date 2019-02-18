Delhi's air quality ‘poor’ on cold, misty Sunday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality improved slightly but remained in the ‘poor’ category on Sunday.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 222, under the ‘poor’ category, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 0 and 50 is ‘good’, 51 TO 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 100 to 200 comes under the ‘moderate’ category, 201 to 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and that between 401 and 500 is ‘severe’.

However, the AQI might be in the ‘moderate’ category on Monday, as per a forecast by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

“It will improve further to the moderate category by tomorrow. The air quality is expected to remain at the higher end of moderate to lower end of poor for the next three days. The high wind speed is the main dynamical factor influencing favourably for pollution dispersion,” the forecast said.

The concentration of harmful pollutants —PM2.5 (particulate matter) and PM10—in the city’s ambient air was recorded at 92 and 150 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3), respectively, as per SAFAR.

The prescribed safe standard for these particles is 60 and 100 µg/m3, respectively.

While 25 areas in Delhi recorded ‘poor’ air quality, 10 areas had ‘moderate’ quality air, as per data from CPCB monitoring stations.

In NCR towns, while Faridabad and Gurugram recorded ‘moderate’ air quality, it was ‘poor’ in Ghaziabad, Noida, and Greater Noida.