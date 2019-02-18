Centre-Delhi blame game over illegal colonies

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The process of regularising unauthorised colonies in Delhi has been stalled due to the “apathy and inaction” of the AAP government, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In a letter, Puri asked Kejriwal to advise his colleagues not to spread “misinformation” on the issue and instead focus on completing a survey of these colonies, which is required for their regularisation.

However, a Delhi government spokesperson said that the BJP-led government at the Centre had been sitting on the file for regularisation of unauthorised colonies for the “last two years”.

In the letter, the housing and urban affairs minister cited a report of Kejriwal alleging that if the BJP came to power again at the Centre, it would “demolish” unauthorised colonies.

He said it appeared that a “smear campaign” had been unleashed to divert people’s attention from the real issue instead of making efforts to regularise unauthorised colonies.