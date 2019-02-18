Children raise voices against discrimination, gender, caste

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ever heard of discrimination in urban slums? Or, teenage boys facing trouble like girls in finding someone to confide their problems?

“While girls aren’t allowed to continue with their education after a point, boys also feel discriminated against in a lot of ways. If a boy is interested in cooking, he is made fun of by other children for engaging in girly activities,” said 11-year-old Aman.

Aman was among several children ranging from as young as nine to 18 years participating in a ‘Model United Nations Conference’ held at Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) on Friday and Saturday, where many like him got an opportunity to speak their minds and talk about the problems they face.

Participating in the debates were underprivileged children, and the agenda of discussions revolved around caste, class, and gender.

While the participants were vocal about the problems ranging from caste and gender discrimination to the rights of the LGBTQ community, they were more vocal about issues pertaining to gender than caste, as this was something they witnessed in their everyday life.

“People don’t take issues of boys seriously. They laugh it away if we tell them about the problems that we face. The girls as such aren’t given the space to talk about their problems either,” said Aman.

Similarly, 16-year-old Rani shed some light on hierarchical differences between communities based on caste discrimination, even in urban slums of Delhi. “Fruit and vegetable sellers in our streets are sometimes seen discriminating on the basis of caste. They take care not to touch children from a lower caste when they are handing things over to them. This is a very wrong thing to do and it should be addressed.”

The children came from the project areas of NGO Child Rights and You, which collaborated with LSR for the event.

The LSR volunteers had training modules to teach the children and covered aspects such as identity and their variance in public and private spaces. They were also taught about fundamental rights, with an emphasis on the right of equality.