Home Cities Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal demands statehood for Delhi & Puducherry

Kejriwal, who was here en route to Puducherry to express solidarity with Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy-locked in a turf war with Lt Governor Kiran Bedi.

Published: 18th February 2019 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

CHENNAI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday demanded statehood for both the national capital and Puducherry, saying people in these two union territories should not be discriminated against.

Kejriwal, who was here en route to Puducherry to express solidarity with Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy-locked in a turf war with Lt Governor Kiran Bedi- alleged that the situation in the two union territories was the same.

Narayanasamy, his cabinet colleagues and MLAs of both Congress and DMK have been staging a dharna against Bedi in front of the Raj Nivas in Puducherry since February 13 in protest against the her "negative stand" towards various proposals of the territorial government.

"The LG of Puducherry is creating a lot of obstacles in the development work and creating problems for the elected government we are facing exactly similar problems in Delhi," Kejriwal, the AAP chief, told reporters at the airport here.

The Lieutenant Governors in both Delhi and Puducherry were appointees of the BJP-led government at the Centre, he said.

"I have come to express solidarity with Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy. We will demand that both Delhi and Puducherry be made full (fledged) states. There is no reason why people of these states should be discriminated against," he said.

Asked if the Aam Aadmi Party would contest from Tamil Nadu or offer support to other parties, he said it would be made known later.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
V Narayanaswamy Kiran Bedi Arvind Kejriwal DMK Congress AAP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp