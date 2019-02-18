Easing PCA, SME loan norms on agenda as Arun Jaitley set to meet RBI Board

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: WITH Finance Minister Arun Jaitley slated to address the Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday, the issue of easing Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) and SME loan norms by public sector banks is back on the agenda of the government.

“As per the latest update, there are three agendas likely to be part of the discussions. One is on the issue of interim dividend. There had been several discussions over it. The second important point is the relaxing of the PCA. Now that the RBI governor is more flexible and open to ideas, the discussion can move forward. Another agenda would be easing of SME (Small and Medium Enterprises) loan norms by public sector banks,” a senior official with the finance ministry told this publication.

Relaxation of the prompt corrective measures was one of the reasons behind the ugly fight between the Finance Ministry and the RBI under Urjit Patel.

The Finance Ministry felt that many of the RBI’s frameworks on banking capital regulatory rules were more conservative than the Basel frameworks. This includes higher minimum capital requirements and risk weightages for certain types of exposures as well as higher minimum capital ratios.

Indian banks as per RBI directions are required to maintain 5.5 per cent Common Equity Tier-1 (CET-1) as against 4.5 per cent required under the Basel-3 framework, which forces PSBs to put aside more capital for loans.

The Finance Ministry had been pushing for relaxing PCA norms, but Patel refused to relax the RBI stand.

“If RBI relaxes the norms, around Rs 6 lakh crore of lending can be achieved without any additional requirement for provisioning,” the source added.

The Finance Ministry wants formal commitment on Rs 28,000 crore interim dividend. If the central board of RBI agrees to pay Rs 28,000 crore as interim dividend, total surplus transfer to the government would be Rs 68,000 crore in the current fiscal. RBI has already paid Rs 40,000 crore.

This is the first meeting after the Central government’s Interim Budget for 2019-20. The meeting will happen in RBI office in Delhi.