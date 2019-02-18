Home Cities Delhi

Quieter Metro travel: Magenta Line to have fewer announcements

Currently, 34 audio and video announcements are made during the 57-minute journey.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Trains on the Magenta Line of Delhi Metro will have fewer audio announcements from Monday on a trial basis, officials said on Sunday, following complaints from commuters about “excessive announcements”.

The Magenta Line links Janakpuri West in Delhi to Botanical Garden in Noida.

Currently, 34 audio and video announcements are made during the 57-minute journey. In a statement, the DMRC said it had decided to reduce audio announcements about commuters sitting on floor, suspicious articles, etc to only seven on a trial basis for three months.

Twenty-five announcements will be made only in the video format, a senior official said. Announcements welcoming commuters to Metro, urging them to use smart cards, and for depositing tokens while exiting the Metro fall in this category. Two announcements about the ladies’ coach and its direction will be made at platforms.

Mandatory announcements about the “next station, door-opening side, destination station, and terminal station” will continue as usual in both audio and video formats inside the trains.

The measure will reduce the number of audio announcements inside the train but information will be available on video displays, it said.

Commuters say some of the “excessive announcements” can be done away with, now that people are largely familiar with Metro.

Based on the result of this initiative and the feedback received, DMRC will decide whether or not to continue with the fewer audio announcements and introduce the same format of announcements on the Pink Line, which connects Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar. On the other lines of the Delhi Metro, 
this feature would have to be tested separately as trains on those lines are not equipped to display video announcements.

DMRC makes regular announcements inside its trains to give passengers information related to departure and arrival, which is considered mandatory. Other announcements, made when the train is moving, are about various passenger-centric issues.

