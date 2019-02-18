Home Cities Delhi

Standing up and being counted

The marchers came from all sections of the society as they walked in unison to pay homage to the CRPF personnel who were killed in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 18th February 2019 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

) People turned out with a large banner at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Sunday to highlight the sombre mood of the country

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jantar Mantar, the site for public protests, and India Gate, the pre-Independence memorial built to honour Indian soldiers of two World Wars, saw hundreds of people carry out candlelight marches on Sunday to express solidarity with the families of the Pulwama martyrs.

At Jantar Mantar, the mourners brought out a huge banner replete with messages and slogans. The New Delhi Municipal Council also organised a prayer meet in Connaught Place where the people paid homage to the Pulwama martyrs.

“The protests are peaceful. Special deployments have been done and security strengthened. Adequate PCR vans and ‘Parakram’ vans have been deployed. Blood donation camps are also being organised at the spot,” DCP, New Delhi district, Madhur Verma said. The police have strengthened security all across the city, including minority dominated areas, and assured Kashmiri inhabitants and students of providing them with all necessary security.

Meanwhile, AAP ministers Rajendra Pal Gautam and Imran Hussain took out marches in their areas to condemn the dastardly terror attack.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari led special sessions across the national capital to pay homage to the CRPF Jawans martyred in the terrorist attack on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway in J&K’s Pulwama district. Senior leaders Shyam Jaju, Arun Singh, Jai Bhan Singh Pawaiya, Harsh Vardhan, Satyapal Singh, Vijay Goel, Maheish Girri, Ramesh Bidhuri, Pravesh Verma, Meenakshi Lekhi, Udit Raj, Vijender Gupta joined party workers in paying tributes to the brave hearts.

“Our heart goes out to the family members of the martyrs. Today the entire country stands with these families. ... Our fight against terrorism will continue till the terrorism and its sponsors are eliminated. We will avenge the death our security forces. Not only this we will isolate Pakistan at the international level and give a befitting reply,” Tiwari said at one of the sessions in North East District.
BJP national vice-president Shyam Jaju addressed a Shradhanjali Sabha in Karol Bagh district, while Union minister Harsh Vardhan paid homage at an event in Keshavpuram district.  Union Minister Vijay Goel spoke to the party workers and the people at Chandni Chowk district. 

