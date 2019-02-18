Home Cities Delhi

Ways to protect your child from effects of pollution

By Express News Service

All of us are aware of the fact that how the cloud of the pollution is overshadowing us. These pollutants are scarring our lives with their harsh effects. The particles make children very vulnerable.

It is very essential that we protect our children from the harsh effects. Dr. Rita Bakshi, Senior Gynaecologist and IVF expert advises how to shield innocent lives in an effective way:

  • Always make them wear a mask: It is essential that children do not step out without a mask. Masks substantially reduce the inhalation of pollutants and gases thereby reducing harsh effects. They help in averting dust, bacteria and some viruses which can be infectious for children.
  • Invest in an air purifier: It is essential that you invest in a quality air purifier. Try and close the windows of your house to ensure that the air purifier works effectively.
  • Eating habits: While the outdoor air is harmful and toxic, it is important that you work on building strong immunity levels of your child. Incorporate health foods, vitamins and carbohydrates like jaggery, orange, pineapple, almonds, broccoli, capsicum, eggs, carrots and dairy products.
  • Teach breathing exercises: It is very important that your child copes up with the deteriorating environmental conditions. One of the best ways to handle and swim through this problem is with the help of breathing exercises which will increase the lung capacity and assist in battling the harmful effects of air pollution.
  • Drink and stay hydrated: It is very essential that you stay hydrated and drink fluids throughout the day. Fluids help in flushing out the toxins and detoxifying the entire body. Parents must keep a track of the fluid intake of the kids throughout the day. The minimum intake must be 8 to 10 glasses every day.
