Home Cities Delhi

Woman falls off Delhi's Vikaspuri flyover ​after vehicle rams into her motorcycle

Police are scanning CCTV footage of the area to identify the vehicle which hit the motorcycle.

Published: 18th February 2019 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 11:31 PM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old woman, riding pillion, was injured on Monday after she fell from a height of 50 feet from the Vikaspuri flyover in west Delhi when an unidentified vehicle hit the rear of the motorcycle, police said.

A police team rushed to the spot after being informed about the accident at around 4 pm, they added.

During inquiry, police learnt that Kunal (18), Sapna (20) and Jia (22) were going towards Janakpuri from Paschim Vihar on the motorcycle.

Their vehicle was hit by a speeding vehicle.

The impact of the accident was such that one of the pillion riders, Sapna, fell down from the flyover, a senior police officer said.

Kunal was riding the motorcycle and lost its control after the vehicle was hit by another, the officer said.

A video showing the woman falling from the flyover also surfaced on the social media.

Police suspect that the unidentified vehicle, which hit the two-wheeler, was a car.

Sapna was rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where she is being treated for her injuries, the officer added.

The other two riders suffered minor injuries, the officer said.

Police are scanning CCTV footage of the area to identify the vehicle which hit the motorcycle.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vikaspuri flyover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp