95 doctors in Delhi government hospitals face uncertain future

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Doctors working on a contractual basis in Delhi’s government hospitals are facing an uncertain future, as the Health Department has not yet complied with the Supreme Court’s order for their one-time regularisation.A total of 95 doctors, the only batch left of contract medical officers and non-teaching specialists, have been working in government hospitals like Deen Dayal Upadhyay, BS Ambedkar Bhagwan Mahaveer, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial, etc and dispensaries for the last 10-12 years.

Their appointment to contractual posts was made through an open recruitment process, as per UPSC norms, vacancies for which were advertised by Delhi government and the selection was based on a written examination and interview.While other doctors appointed before December 18, 2009 on similar contractual basis have been regularised, these 95 doctors have been left out of the process owing to a cut-off date.

“The doctors who have been fighting in court for their regularisation for last ten years were hoping that the Supreme Court order would lead to their regularization. However, one year after the order was delivered, the health department is yet to implement the decision,” a doctor working on contract said.

The doctors approached Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who recommended the implementation of apex court’s order to the Health Secretary. However, their recommendations have not been implemented as yet.The doctors also wrote to the Lieutenant Governor but he has again referred the matter to Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Dept, Delhi.

“If we are not regularised, we would have to sit for a recruitment process, competing with hundreds of younger candidates and will be allowed to retain our seats only if we get selected. The government doesn’t realise that our chances of getting another job have decreased, as we have devoted ten years of our career serving in government hospitals, missing many opportunities in the process because of false assurances of regularisation of our posts,” the doctor said.