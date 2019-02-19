AAP to launch fresh campaign demanding statehood , says Rai

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reviving the call raised in the run-up to the Assembly elections in 2014, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to launch a fresh campaign demanding statehood for the national capital.The party’s convener in Delhi and minister Gopal Rai announced on Monday that the party is going to launch a fresh campaign demanding fresh statehood. He said the party has decided to go to the people’s court, as it “did not get justice” from the Supreme Court.

“In a democracy, people’s court is bigger than any other court. So, we have decided that we will go to the people on this issue and launch a bigger campaign demanding full statehood for Delhi,” Rai said on Monday.The AAP has convened a meeting of all of its legislators and Delhi office bearers on February 23 to decide the strategy for the statehood campaign.

“Over the last four years, the Centre has tried to disrupt many initiatives taken by us for the benefit of the residents. We tried to resolve these issues at multiple levels, but couldn’t. We even knocked on the Supreme Court’s door but did not get justice,” Rai said.The AAP dispensation has been unhappy over the Supreme Court decision to refer the contentious issue of control of services in the National Capital Territory between the Delhi government and the Centre to a larger bench.

A two-judge bench, comprising Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan ,had on February 14 ruled that Delhi government will have powers of appointment of special public prosecutors or law officers, fixing land revenue rate and power to appoint or deal with electricity commission or board.